Four suspected Ansar-al-Islam members held

Rajshahi, Jun 14: RAB arrested four suspected operatives of banned militant outfit Ansar-al-Islam from Godagari upazila of Rajshahi early Sunday.

RAB-5 members raided the house of one Abdul Matin in Kazipara area around 2:00am and arrested the four members while they were engaged in a clandestine meeting there.

The arrested members are Abdur Rahman, 21, a third-year student of the Geography Department of Rajshahi university, Ali Sumon,24, son of Sabur Ali of Jamalpur, Hridoy Khan Parvez, son of Abul Kalam of Mymensingh and Ashraful Islam, 23, son of Mominul Islam of Chattagram.















