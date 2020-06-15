Video
Monday, 15 June, 2020, 11:52 AM
Home Back Page

It’s govt’s decision whether to put Dhaka under lockdown: HC

Published : Monday, 15 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Sunday said it was the government decision whether it would put entire Dhaka city under lockdown to prevent the coronavirus outbreak.
It is not a matter of the HC, the government will decide on the issue, it said.
The virtual HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim said this while hearing on a writ petition. It fixed Monday for the order.
Seeing the gathering of people on the street and market places, it does not seem that there is an epidemic in the country, the HC bench said.
Lawyer Manzil Murshid appeared for the writ petitioner in the court through video conference while Additional Attorney General Murad Reza and Deputy Attorney General Amit Talukder represented the state.
During the hearing lawyer Manzil Murshid said, the National Committee of Technical Experts had recommended putting Dhaka city under lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus. No action has yet been taken.
Replying to the petitioner lawyer's argument Additional Attorney General Murad Reza said the government had decided to put many areas under lockdown.
On June 11, a writ petition was filed with the HC seeking its directive to put the entire Dhaka city under lockdown to prevent coronavirus outbreak.
Supreme Court lawyer Manzil Murshid submitted the writ petition on behalf of advocate Mahbubul Islam to the HC on Thursday.
The petitioner urged the HC for its directives on the government to ensure an adequate supply of High Flow Nasal Cannula (HFNC) for the critical corona patients.
In the petition, lawyer Manzil Murshid said depending on the level of infection health experts had recommended an emergency lockdown as soon as possible to stop the spread of the coronavirus across the country.











