Monday, 15 June, 2020, 11:52 AM
Begum Rokeya Univ teacher held under DSA

Published : Monday, 15 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87
Our Correspondent

Rangpur, June 14:  Police  arrested Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur (BRUR) teacher Sirajum Monira in a case filed under the Digital Security Act (DSA) for making a derogatory comment about former Health Minister Mohammed Nasim on her facebook wall.
Rabiul Islam, OC (investigation) of Tajhat police under Rangpur Metropolitan Police, confirmed the matter.
A lecturer of the Bangla Department of BRUR, Sirajum Monira,  was arrested from her Sardarpara house near the university campus around 2:15am on  Sunday.
Earlier, BRUR Registrar Abu Hena Mostafa Kamal filed the case with Tajhat police on Saturday.


