Begum Rokeya Univ teacher held under DSA

Rangpur, June 14: Police arrested Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur (BRUR) teacher Sirajum Monira in a case filed under the Digital Security Act (DSA) for making a derogatory comment about former Health Minister Mohammed Nasim on her facebook wall.

Rabiul Islam, OC (investigation) of Tajhat police under Rangpur Metropolitan Police, confirmed the matter.

A lecturer of the Bangla Department of BRUR, Sirajum Monira, was arrested from her Sardarpara house near the university campus around 2:15am on Sunday.

Earlier, BRUR Registrar Abu Hena Mostafa Kamal filed the case with Tajhat police on Saturday.









