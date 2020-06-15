Video
Monday, 15 June, 2020, 11:52 AM
C-19 cases cross 5,000 in Ctg district

Published : Monday, 15 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM

CHATTOGRAM, June 14: The number of coronavirus (Covid-19) positive cases crossed the 5,000 as 269 more new patients were diagnosed with the lethal virus at the five laboratories after testing 856 samples in district in the last 24 hours.
"The total number of Covid-19 patients now stands at 5087 only in Chattogram district at 11:00am today (Sunday)," Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, civil surgeon of Chattogram, said on Sunday.
Chattogram district health officials said among the newly detected 269 corona patients, 208 are in Chattogram city and 61 in different upazilas of the district.
So far, 117 people died in Chattogram district due to Covid-19 and 371 persons were released from the hospital after recovery, the sources added.
Dr Rabbi told that 14 new Covid-19 patients were diagnosed with the corona virus at BITID, Chattogram after testing 232 samples in last 24 hours.    -BSS


