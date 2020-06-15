C-19 cases cross 5,000 in Ctg district





"The total number of Covid-19 patients now stands at 5087 only in Chattogram district at 11:00am today (Sunday)," Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, civil surgeon of Chattogram, said on Sunday.

Chattogram district health officials said among the newly detected 269 corona patients, 208 are in Chattogram city and 61 in different upazilas of the district.

So far, 117 people died in Chattogram district due to Covid-19 and 371 persons were released from the hospital after recovery, the sources added.

Dr Rabbi told that 14 new Covid-19 patients were diagnosed with the corona virus at BITID, Chattogram after testing 232 samples in last 24 hours. -BSS



























