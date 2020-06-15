IEEE Bangladesh holds first int’l conference virtually





It was the country's first full virtual conference as well as the Asia-Pacific region of IEEE, said the organisers.

The eighth edition of the conference, TENSYMP 2020, was organized between June 5 and 7.

Through the use of advanced communication technology, more than 1,000 technologists from various locations digitally joined in the conference organized by IEEE Bangladesh Section in collaboration with IEEE Asia Pacific Area and presented their recent research findings.

"Researchers from all around the world felt like attending a face-to-face technical conference, seeing all presenters presenting technical papers with live video and participating in live discussion sessions," IEEE Bangladesh Chair Celia Shahnaz said in a statement.

With more than 400,000 enthusiastic technologist members from 160 countries, IEEE is the world's largest technical professional organisation.

IEEE Bangladesh has 51 universities with more than 3,500 members and branches.

Despite the pandemic, TENSYMP 2020 received 1,030 valid technical papers from 19 countries which included 2,308 authors.

Only 446 high quality papers including over 100 foreign papers were accepted.

The conference hosted 50 talks in which world-renowned foreign speakers and 135 session chairs from 15 countries participated.

Besides technical sessions, special sessions were held on Women in Engineering, Young Professional, Humanitarian Technology, Academy of Industry, and Student Activities.

The Inaugural Ceremony was attended by IEEE President Toshio Fukuda and Vice President Kukjin Chun and IEEE R10 Advisory Committee Member Prof. Lawrence Wong.

In both events IEEE R10 Director Akinori Nishihara attended.



























The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Bangladesh or IEEE organized a virtual conference with participants from Asia Pacific Region.It was the country's first full virtual conference as well as the Asia-Pacific region of IEEE, said the organisers.The eighth edition of the conference, TENSYMP 2020, was organized between June 5 and 7.Through the use of advanced communication technology, more than 1,000 technologists from various locations digitally joined in the conference organized by IEEE Bangladesh Section in collaboration with IEEE Asia Pacific Area and presented their recent research findings."Researchers from all around the world felt like attending a face-to-face technical conference, seeing all presenters presenting technical papers with live video and participating in live discussion sessions," IEEE Bangladesh Chair Celia Shahnaz said in a statement.With more than 400,000 enthusiastic technologist members from 160 countries, IEEE is the world's largest technical professional organisation.IEEE Bangladesh has 51 universities with more than 3,500 members and branches.Despite the pandemic, TENSYMP 2020 received 1,030 valid technical papers from 19 countries which included 2,308 authors.Only 446 high quality papers including over 100 foreign papers were accepted.The conference hosted 50 talks in which world-renowned foreign speakers and 135 session chairs from 15 countries participated.Besides technical sessions, special sessions were held on Women in Engineering, Young Professional, Humanitarian Technology, Academy of Industry, and Student Activities.The Inaugural Ceremony was attended by IEEE President Toshio Fukuda and Vice President Kukjin Chun and IEEE R10 Advisory Committee Member Prof. Lawrence Wong.In both events IEEE R10 Director Akinori Nishihara attended.