Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 15 June, 2020, 11:51 AM
latest
Home City News

IEEE Bangladesh holds first int’l conference virtually

Published : Monday, 15 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Staff Correspondent

The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Bangladesh or IEEE organized a virtual conference with participants from Asia Pacific Region.
It was the country's first full virtual conference as well as the Asia-Pacific region of IEEE, said the organisers.
The eighth edition of the conference, TENSYMP 2020, was organized between June 5 and 7.
Through the use of advanced communication technology, more than 1,000 technologists from various locations digitally joined in the conference organized by IEEE Bangladesh Section in collaboration with IEEE Asia Pacific Area and presented their recent research findings.
"Researchers from all around the world felt like attending a face-to-face technical conference, seeing all presenters presenting technical papers with live video and participating in live discussion sessions," IEEE Bangladesh Chair Celia Shahnaz said in a statement.
With more than 400,000 enthusiastic technologist members from 160 countries, IEEE is the world's largest technical professional organisation.
IEEE Bangladesh has 51 universities with more than 3,500 members and branches.
Despite the pandemic, TENSYMP 2020 received 1,030 valid technical papers from 19 countries which included 2,308 authors.
Only 446 high quality papers including over 100 foreign papers were accepted.
The conference hosted 50 talks in which world-renowned foreign speakers and 135 session chairs from 15 countries participated.
Besides technical sessions, special sessions were held on Women in Engineering, Young Professional, Humanitarian Technology, Academy of Industry, and Student Activities.
The Inaugural Ceremony was attended by IEEE President Toshio Fukuda and Vice President Kukjin Chun and IEEE R10 Advisory Committee Member Prof. Lawrence Wong.
In both events IEEE R10 Director Akinori Nishihara attended.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Garment workers demonstrate in Gazipur for wages
C-19 cases cross 5,000 in Ctg district
C-19: Police adopts yoga for enhanced immunity to disease
IEEE Bangladesh holds first int’l conference virtually
Three of a family killed in Rajbari road crash
Negligence of duty won’t be tolerated: Taposh
Suhrawardy Hospital director infected with C-19
Light rain likely to continue for three more days


Latest News
Philippine journo found guilty of cyber libel
Asian stocks, oil fall as 2nd wave fears grow
ADB approves $100m loan for rural road network dev in Bangladesh
Army provides free treatment to pregnant women in Cox's Bazar
BCL leader hacked to death in Pabna
2 cousins drown in Bhola
Global coronavirus cases near 8 million
Atlanta police shooting sparks new outrage
Marcelo takes knee, Hazard off as Real Madrid return with win
Law Minister mourns death of ex-SCC mayor Kamran
Most Read News
Begum Rokeya teacher held for 'derogatory' comments against Nasim
State Minister for religious affairs Sheikh Abdullah passes away
No more locust panic in Bangladesh
Bangladesh records 32 deaths, 3,141 new coronavirus cases
Mohammad Nasim laid to rest at mother's grave
Dhaka city's 45 areas to be designated as 'Red Zones' on Monday
Dr Zafrullah pays last respect to Nasim at Banani Graveyard
State Minister was infected with COVID-19
28 doctors die of C-19 in country
Health Services Secy’s wife dies of coronavirus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft