Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 15 June, 2020, 11:51 AM
latest
Home City News

Three of a family killed in Rajbari road crash

Published : Monday, 15 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96
Our Correspondent

RAJBARI, June 14: Three members of a family were killed and three others injured when a truck hit a private car on Dhaka-Khulna Highway at Khankhanapur in Sadar upazila on Sunday.
The deceased were identified as Shuvro Mandal, 33, Lizan Biswas, 6, Shyamol Mandal, 35, of Ballavpur village in Mujibnagar upazila of Meherpur district.
Police said the accident took place around 10:30am when the truck hit the private car carrying six people while heading towards Dhaka, leaving three killed on the spot and three others injured.
The injured were taken to Goalanda Upazila Health Complex.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Garment workers demonstrate in Gazipur for wages
C-19 cases cross 5,000 in Ctg district
C-19: Police adopts yoga for enhanced immunity to disease
IEEE Bangladesh holds first int’l conference virtually
Three of a family killed in Rajbari road crash
Negligence of duty won’t be tolerated: Taposh
Suhrawardy Hospital director infected with C-19
Light rain likely to continue for three more days


Latest News
Philippine journo found guilty of cyber libel
Asian stocks, oil fall as 2nd wave fears grow
ADB approves $100m loan for rural road network dev in Bangladesh
Army provides free treatment to pregnant women in Cox's Bazar
BCL leader hacked to death in Pabna
2 cousins drown in Bhola
Global coronavirus cases near 8 million
Atlanta police shooting sparks new outrage
Marcelo takes knee, Hazard off as Real Madrid return with win
Law Minister mourns death of ex-SCC mayor Kamran
Most Read News
Begum Rokeya teacher held for 'derogatory' comments against Nasim
State Minister for religious affairs Sheikh Abdullah passes away
No more locust panic in Bangladesh
Bangladesh records 32 deaths, 3,141 new coronavirus cases
Mohammad Nasim laid to rest at mother's grave
Dhaka city's 45 areas to be designated as 'Red Zones' on Monday
Dr Zafrullah pays last respect to Nasim at Banani Graveyard
State Minister was infected with COVID-19
28 doctors die of C-19 in country
Health Services Secy’s wife dies of coronavirus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft