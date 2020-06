Suhrawardy Hospital director infected with C-19

He tested Covid-19 positive around nine days back, KM Mamun Morshed, deputy director of the hospital, said.

Prof Uttam is now receiving treatment at home. He was working in the hospital until he got infected, the deputy director said. -Agencies

















