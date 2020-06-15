Video
Monday, 15 June, 2020, 11:51 AM
Rajshahi BSCIC manufactures 8.83 lakh protective gears to fight C-19

Published : Monday, 15 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

RAJSHAHI, June 14: Industrial Estate of Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC), Rajshahi has been manufacturing various personal protective gears including disinfectants to fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
BSCIC Chairman Mostaque Hassan said 76 industrial estates across the country have been producing a wide range of essential medicines and medical supplies, including disinfectant hand sanitizer since the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.
In line with this, Rajshahi Industrial Estate is leading in the production of disinfectant hand sanitizer.
In addition to manufacturing of hand sanitizers, personal protective equipments (PPEs) and masks, successful marketing of those were arranged, said Rajshahi Industrial Estate Officer Waes Kuruni while talking to BSS here Saturday.
The estate has, so far, produced and marketed around 2.50 lakh bottles of hand sanitizers, 3,000 PPEs and 6.30 lakh surgical face masks contributing a lot to meeting up the gradually mounting demands of those everywhere in the society to cope with the present crisis situation.
Deputy General Manager Jafor Bayazid said some 73 industrial units of 204 are functioning through maintaining social distancing and other health guidelines amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
Of those, 12 rice mills are producing 450 tonnes of rice, three mills producing 250 tonnes of pulse and an automatic mill producing 450 tonnes of flour daily on an average playing a vital role towards food security besides job creation for many unemployed people.




Besides, the estate is producing different life saving medicines, essential commodities and medical supplies, including 1,200 liters of hand sanitizer daily.
Tim Pharmaceutical Limited of the industrial city has already produced 12,000 to 15,000 bottles of hand sanitizer. The hand sanitizers are being supplied to different districts, upazilas and even union levels across the country.
Besides, the company has produced 10,000 packets of various life-saving drugs with a market value of around Taka 50 lakh. The productive activities have generated fresh job opportunities for around 250 people both male and female through maintaining health directives.
Moreover, three more companies - Asoka Laboratories, Hawks Pharma and Shahi Laboratories - are producing Unani or Ayurvedic medicines by following the hygiene rules.    -BSS



