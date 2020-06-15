

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide

While the police have confirmed that he has died by suicide, no 'note' was found from his residence. "Sushant Singh Rajput has committed suicide, Mumbai Police is investigating," DCP Pranay Ashok, spokesperson Mumbai Police said.

The actor was known for his performances in films such as Chhichhore, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!. He started his career on television and is still remembered for his performance in Pavitra Rishta.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death comes days after his former manager Disha Salian reportedly died by suicide. Rajput had tweeted his shock at the news on social media.

Sushant made his debut with Kai Po Che in 2014 and later starred in films such as PK, Kedarnath, Shuddh Desi Romance and MS Dhoni: The Untold Journey. He was last seen in Netflix's Drive. He made his acting debut with Zee TV serial Pavitra Rishta.

He garnered applause for almost all his films. MS Dhoni, in which he played the former Indian cricket team captain, was among the most successful film of 2016. He received critical acclaim for his role in Dibakar Banerjee's 2015 movie, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy.

Sushant as the confused lover boy in Shudh Desi Romance also impressed the audience and proved that he can play the romantic lead with ease. Apart from the mainstream projects, he also worked in films such as Abhishek Chaubey's Sonchiriya and hold his own against acting stalwarts such as Manoj Bajpayee.

In 2018,Sushant starred in Kedarnath opposite Sara Ali Khan. His last appearances were Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichhore and Drive that released on Netflix.

"Police found Sushant Singh Rajput's body at his residence Sunday afternoon," Mumbai police spokesman Pranaya Ashok told AFP, confirming that the 34-year-old had taken his own life.

Rajput, renowned for his numerous hits on the big and small screens, reportedly battled depression. He passed away just a few days after the shock death of his former manager Disha Salian. -Hindustan Times















