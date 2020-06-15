C-19 cases reach 1,880 in Rangpur division





Focal Person of COVID-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for Rangpur division Dr. ZA Siddiqui said the new 60 patients were found after testing of 376 collected samples at the two COVID-19 Laboratories in Rangpur, Dinajpur of Rangpur division on Saturday.

The district-wise breakup of the patients now stands at 655 in Rangpur, 109 in Panchagarh, 237 in Nilphamari, 61 in Lalmonirhat, 103 in Kurigram, 159 in Thakurgaon, 398 in Dinajpur and 158 in Gaibandha districts in the division.

Meanwhile, the total number of recovered of COVID-19 patients rose to 793 with discharging of 46 more people after their recovery from the Dedicated Corona Isolation Hospitals in all eight districts of Rangpur division on Friday.

"The percentage of recovery among all 1,820 coronavirus infected patients stands at 42.18 now in the division," Dr. Siddiqui said.

The 718 recovered COVID-19 patients include 311 of Rangpur, 38 of Panchagarh, 108 of Nilphamari, 31 of Lalmonirhat, 59 of Kurigram, 78 of Thakurgaon, 144 of Dinajpur and 24 of Gaibandha districts.

Divisional Director (Health) Dr. Amin Ahmed Khan said a total of 20,819 collected samples of Rangpur division were so far tested, and of them, the 1,880 found coronavirus positive with the percentage of 9.03 in the division.

The total number of fatalities stands at 3 in the division including 12 of Rangpur, six each of Nilphamari and Dinajpur, one of Lalmonirhat, two each of Panchagarh and Thakurgaon and five of Gaibandha and six Dinajpur districts.

"Among the total 1,880 coronavirus infected patients, 168 are undergoing treatments at isolation units of different hospitals after release of 793 recovered patients and 4deaths while 885 remaining in isolation at homes in the division," said Dr. Khan.

Since the beginning, a total of 43,519 people were put in quarantines, and of them, 37,328 released and 6,056885 are currently remaining in home or institutional quarantines in Rangpur division.

"During the last 24 hours, 341 people were put in quarantine at home or institutions and 213 others released from all eight districts in the division," he said.

After getting a total of 1,59,818 pieces of personal protective equipment so far, we have already distributed 91,402 pieces of the same among the health service providers with a stock of 68,416 pieces in the division.

He said the government hospitals, health complexes and other health services providing facilities have 1,123 physicians, 1,757 nurses and 5,907 other staff to face the COVID-19 situation in Rangpur division. -BSS















