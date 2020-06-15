Video
Monday, 15 June, 2020
Flydubai extends salary cuts; discusses future of crew, pilots at airline

Published : Monday, 15 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM

June 11: Flydubai has indefinitely extended the period of reduced pay for employees and is in talks with staff regarding their future employment with the budget carrier as airlines around the world try to save cash due to decline in air travel after grounding of fleets.
The airline's employees had taken three-month salary cut between 25 per cent to 50 per cent from April 2020 for different grades and this has been extended indefinitely.
"We have constantly reviewed the evolving situation and the implications for our medium-term operations. The outcome has resulted in discussions with a number of our pilots and cabin crew regarding their future employment with the airline. It is our intention to have these confidential ongoing discussions with our employees first. The results of which will remain private until they have been concluded with the employees who are affected," flydubai spokesperson said in a statement.
"Flydubai's intention, however, is to be fair to those employees whose roles are impacted and who have contributed so much to the airline with that of the longer-term requirements of the business," said the spokesperson.
Earlier, Emirates and Etihad had also extended salary cuts and also laid of employees to reduce costs.
The UAE airlines are slowly resuming scheduled flight operations after grounding of aircraft due to the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic. Flydubai and other carriers have been operating special flights to repatriated stranded people in the UAE as well as cargo flights over the past few months.
"We are carefully assessing a dynamic situation and it is a fine balance. flydubai's intention however is to be fair to those employees whose roles are impacted and who have contributed so much to the airline with that of the longer-term requirements of the business," flydubai said.    -Khaleej Times


