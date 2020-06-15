Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 15 June, 2020, 11:50 AM
latest
Home Business

IndiGo flight for Pune and Delhi resumes operations

Published : Monday, 15 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

June 11: After operating a direct flight for Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore, Prayagraj resumed operations of flight by IndiGo for Pune and Delhi from Wednesday.
Flight operations were stopped following the nationwide lockdown, and were resumed only recently with the start of an IndiGo flight for Bangalore and Mumbai and an Air India flight for Delhi.
Soon after, Indigo started booking tickets for the flight to Delhi and Pune. The flight from Delhi will take off from Delhi at 9.40 am and land in Prayagraj at 11.05 am. The same flight will leave for Pune at 12.05 pm and reach at 2.30 pm. In its return journey, the flight will leave Pune at 3.20 pm and land in Prayagraj at 5.35 pm. After a halt of 40 minutes, the same flight will take off at 6.15 pm and reach Delhi at 7.40 pm.
At present, this flight has got approval to operate till June 30, but authorities are optimistic that the approval might be extended by the aviation ministry. Moreover, Indigo is hopeful of operations resuming for the flight to Kolkata, Raipur, Gorakhpur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar and Dehradun in the coming days.    -TNN


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Philippine remittances reach $8.2bn in Q1
Flydubai extends salary cuts; discusses future of crew, pilots at airline
IndiGo flight for Pune and Delhi resumes operations
China’s foreigner ban leaves global businesses in limbo
Indian Govt unlikely to go for privatisation of PSBs this fiscal
American Express JV gets final approval to launch operations in China
UCB awarded '2019 Best Partner for Women in Trade
Community Bank wins Infosys-FinacleClient Innovation Awards 2020


Latest News
Philippine journo found guilty of cyber libel
Asian stocks, oil fall as 2nd wave fears grow
ADB approves $100m loan for rural road network dev in Bangladesh
Army provides free treatment to pregnant women in Cox's Bazar
BCL leader hacked to death in Pabna
2 cousins drown in Bhola
Global coronavirus cases near 8 million
Atlanta police shooting sparks new outrage
Marcelo takes knee, Hazard off as Real Madrid return with win
Law Minister mourns death of ex-SCC mayor Kamran
Most Read News
Begum Rokeya teacher held for 'derogatory' comments against Nasim
State Minister for religious affairs Sheikh Abdullah passes away
No more locust panic in Bangladesh
Bangladesh records 32 deaths, 3,141 new coronavirus cases
Mohammad Nasim laid to rest at mother's grave
Dhaka city's 45 areas to be designated as 'Red Zones' on Monday
Dr Zafrullah pays last respect to Nasim at Banani Graveyard
State Minister was infected with COVID-19
28 doctors die of C-19 in country
Health Services Secy’s wife dies of coronavirus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft