IndiGo flight for Pune and Delhi resumes operations





Flight operations were stopped following the nationwide lockdown, and were resumed only recently with the start of an IndiGo flight for Bangalore and Mumbai and an Air India flight for Delhi.

Soon after, Indigo started booking tickets for the flight to Delhi and Pune. The flight from Delhi will take off from Delhi at 9.40 am and land in Prayagraj at 11.05 am. The same flight will leave for Pune at 12.05 pm and reach at 2.30 pm. In its return journey, the flight will leave Pune at 3.20 pm and land in Prayagraj at 5.35 pm. After a halt of 40 minutes, the same flight will take off at 6.15 pm and reach Delhi at 7.40 pm.

At present, this flight has got approval to operate till June 30, but authorities are optimistic that the approval might be extended by the aviation ministry. Moreover, Indigo is hopeful of operations resuming for the flight to Kolkata, Raipur, Gorakhpur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar and Dehradun in the coming days. -TNN















