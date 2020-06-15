UCB awarded '2019 Best Partner for Women in Trade

United Commercial Bank Limited (UCB) has been awarded as '2019 Best Partner for Women in Trade in South Asia.

International Finance Corporation (IFC) in its 9th Annual Trade Awards honoured UCB recently, said a press release on Sunday.

It is a remarkable recognition of UCB's leadership in providing trade finance in emerging markets as a partner of IFC, the release said.

United Commercial Bank Limited is always determined to put best effort on offering the best financial products and solutions. -UNB









