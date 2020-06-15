Video
Community Bank wins Infosys-FinacleClient Innovation Awards 2020

Published : Monday, 15 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Business Desk

Community Bank Bangladesh Ltd has won recognition as winner in the Transformation Excellence category of globally acclaimed Infosys-FinacleClient Innovation Awards-2020 for achieving Digital Transformation in just 48 days, according to press release.
Community Bank partnered with Edgeverve-Infosys to offer cutting-edge    banking solutions to its customers. Last year the Bank implemented its Core Banking Solution (CBS) project in just 48 days without any foreign travel or associated costs.
This Greenfield CBS implementation showed the Bank could proficiently on board around 0.2 million customers during its inception.
The platform is now serving smoothly in a stable environment of upto 200,000 active customers across 64 districts, 24/7 even stress scenario due to Covid-19. Community Bank will complete its first year of operations this September. It also offers Community Cash, a mobile banking app, where the active client base is 60,000 and adding 10,000 each month.


