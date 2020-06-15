Japan wants manufacturing back from China, but breaking up supply chains is hard to do



Honda plant in Wuhan

Spooked by coronavirus-induced factory shutdowns in China, Abe's government has earmarked $2 billion to help companies shift production home. The policy, part of a massive stimulus package to cope with the pandemic, has even been termed by some bureaucrats as a matter of national security.

"We have become dependent on China," Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told reporters last week. "We need to make supply chains more robust and diverse, broadening our supply sources and increasing domestic production."

Japanese production of masks, for which domestic demand has skyrocketed, makes sense. But Iris Ohyama, which until this month had only made face masks in China, is so far the only large firm known to be taking advantage of the subsidies.

Many other Japanese firms say shifting output back home is simply impractical and uneconomical. They need to be physically present in China because much of what they are making is ultimately for the Chinese consumer, and to meet the demands of 'just-in-time' production which prioritises short delivery times for efficient manufacturing.

"The parts we make are so big that we need to be near our customers to control our costs," said Chikara Haruta, a spokesman at Yorozu Corp, which makes suspension and other auto components.

Its plant in Wuhan, China is located just seven kilometres from a Honda Motor Co Ltd assembly factory.

For Japan's car makers, reliance on Chinese suppliers in the world's biggest auto market is also just good business.

"Even if we wanted to, it would be difficult to lower our exposure to China-made parts," an executive at a Japanese automaker told Reuters, declining to be identified as he was not authorised to speak to media.

He added that over the past decade, Chinese suppliers had upped their game and now provide a vast range of quality, low-cost parts.

Toyota Motor Corp, Nissan Motor Co Ltd and Honda also have at least three R&D centres each in China, and their suppliers are following suit.

"Where the software is developed dictates where the hardware is developed and made," said an official at a Japanese parts supplier, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"The new government incentive is misguided if it only focuses on bringing manufacturing back, while overlooking R&D functions." -Reuters















