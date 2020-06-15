Video
Monday, 15 June, 2020, 11:49 AM
US eases criminal record provision in Covid-19 business loan programme

Published : Monday, 15 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON, June 13: Federal authorities administering business payroll loans as part of US coronavirus relief efforts on Friday eased rules prohibiting lending to business owners with criminal records, allowing some with no convictions in the past year to access funds.
The US Treasury Department and the Small Business Administration said the look-back period for non-financial felony convictions has been reduced to one year from five years. The prohibition threshold for business owners with felonies involving fraud, bribery, embezzlement and similar offenses remains five years, they said.
The change goes further than what US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin had suggested on Wednesday. He said the period for considering felony records would be reduced to three years.
The Paycheck Protection Program, part of a historic fiscal package worth nearly $3 trillion passed by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump to deal with the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, offers businesses loans that can be partially forgiven if used for employee wages.
    -Reuters


