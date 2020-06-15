Video
Monday, 15 June, 2020, 11:49 AM
Fed frets about small business failures amid ‘alarming’ data

Published : Monday, 15 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM

SAN FRANCISCO, June 12: A large number of small US businesses could fail during the coronavirus recession, the Federal Reserve said on Friday, slowing recovery and creating lasting damage to the world's largest economy.
"The nature of the economic recovery that follows the COVID-19 crisis will depend in part on the survival of small businesses," the Fed said in its biannual monetary policy report to Congress on Friday. "The pandemic poses acute risks to the survival of many small businesses (whose) widespread failure would adversely alter the economic landscape of local communities and potentially slow the economic recovery and future labor productivity growth."
Congress has extended some help, including $660 billion to cover payrolls and overhead. About three-quarters of small businesses with employees have applied for the aid, with many getting funding, the Fed said. Still, "some industries may face an ongoing need" after the program expires this summer..
Meanwhile job losses have been steeper at small businesses than large ones, with many small firms stopping paychecks entirely, the Fed said.    -Reuters


