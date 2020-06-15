Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 15 June, 2020, 11:48 AM
latest
Home Business

Gold flat as dollar strength checks virus woes

Published : Monday, 15 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

Gold flat as dollar strength checks virus woes

Gold flat as dollar strength checks virus woes

June 12: Gold was flat on Friday as a stronger dollar offset diminishing risk appetite over concerns of a second wave of coronavirus infections and a protracted economic recovery, while the metal was on track for its first weekly rise in four weeks.
Spot gold was unchanged at $1,727.72 per ounce, as of 0531 GMT. Bullion has risen about 2.5per cent so far this week. US gold futures fell 0.4 per cent to $1,732.60.
"An increase in Covid-19 cases has led to rising risk aversion, leading to a stronger US dollar, which in turn, has lowered gold prices," said National Australia Bank economist John Sharma.
The dollar index extended gains, making gold more expensive for holders of other currencies.
After a recent strong rally, US stocks fell more than 5 per cent on Thursday, in their worst day since mid-March. Asian equities slumped on fears of resurgence in coronavirus cases.
Any rallies in gold today will be limited as it looks like the downward correction in stocks still has some way to go, said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at OANDA.
However, the reassertion by the US Federal Reserve of its extremely dovish stance and the monetary policy globally should be supportive for gold, he added.
Earlier this week, Fed officials announced the need to keep the key interest rate near zero through at least 2022, and vowed to support US economy's "long road" to recovery.
Gold, which pays no interest, tends to benefit from lower interest rates as it reduces the opportunity cost of holding bullion.
Holdings of world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust , rose 0.5 per cent to 1,135.05 tonnes on Thursday.
Palladium rose 0.2 per cent to $1,925.34 per ounce, while silver declined 1 per cent to $17.54.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Philippine remittances reach $8.2bn in Q1
Flydubai extends salary cuts; discusses future of crew, pilots at airline
IndiGo flight for Pune and Delhi resumes operations
China’s foreigner ban leaves global businesses in limbo
Indian Govt unlikely to go for privatisation of PSBs this fiscal
American Express JV gets final approval to launch operations in China
UCB awarded '2019 Best Partner for Women in Trade
Community Bank wins Infosys-FinacleClient Innovation Awards 2020


Latest News
Philippine journo found guilty of cyber libel
Asian stocks, oil fall as 2nd wave fears grow
ADB approves $100m loan for rural road network dev in Bangladesh
Army provides free treatment to pregnant women in Cox's Bazar
BCL leader hacked to death in Pabna
2 cousins drown in Bhola
Global coronavirus cases near 8 million
Atlanta police shooting sparks new outrage
Marcelo takes knee, Hazard off as Real Madrid return with win
Law Minister mourns death of ex-SCC mayor Kamran
Most Read News
Begum Rokeya teacher held for 'derogatory' comments against Nasim
State Minister for religious affairs Sheikh Abdullah passes away
No more locust panic in Bangladesh
Bangladesh records 32 deaths, 3,141 new coronavirus cases
Mohammad Nasim laid to rest at mother's grave
Dhaka city's 45 areas to be designated as 'Red Zones' on Monday
Dr Zafrullah pays last respect to Nasim at Banani Graveyard
State Minister was infected with COVID-19
28 doctors die of C-19 in country
Health Services Secy’s wife dies of coronavirus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft