Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 14 June, 2020, 10:09 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Common people being ‘deprived’ of treatment: Fakhrul

Published : Sunday, 14 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Saturday alleged that common people are deprived of better treatment as ruling party men are availing of most modern healthcare facilities.
"When an ICU bed, a ventilator or an oxygen cylinder is now like a golden deer, we've heard ruling party leaders have booked ICU beds at hospitals. Many of them are seen airlifted to better hospitals. Why don't the common people get such a,facility?" he said.
The BNP leader raised the question at a virtual press briefing from his Uttara residence. Fakhrul said it is unfortunate that
Dr Moinuddin who was infected with coronavirus while treating patients in Sylhet did not get a sophisticated ambulance or airambulance to get shifted to a hospital in Dhaka.
"He (Moinuddin) died almost without treatment. We now see the dead bodies on the roads, in vehicles, in ambulances and morgues. But it's the responsibility of the government to ensure the treatment of all. Treatment should be universal. The government has failed to do so," the BNP leader observed.
Fakhrul alleged that both corona and non-corona patients are going through immense sufferings for getting admitted to a hospital.
"Whenever people go to any hospital, they are asked to undergo corona test, but such test is not available. People are not getting treatment for critical diseases, including kidney, diabetes and cancer. This is the medical system of the country!" he bemoaned.
To improve the country's corona situation, Fakhrul put forwarded a seven-point recommendation, including enforcing area-based 'strict lockdown'.




His other recommendations include ensuring adequate quality PPE supply to doctors, nurses, health workers, journalists and law enforcers, making arrangements for keeping them in hotels, promptly expanding corona identification and treatment services in districts, distributing rice, pulses, oil and other essentials among  needy families, providing ordinary workers, including RMG ones, with financial assistance, food support and medical treatment, entrusting the army with the responsibility for distributing government relief materials and presenting the exact figure of corona cases and deaths avoiding the policy of hiding information.
Besides, he said, there is no alternative to taking a concerted effort involving the  people of all parties, classes and professions to tackle the crisis.
The BNP leader demanded the government take steps for providing journalists with special allowance and introducing a 'special insurance' for them in the current corona situation.
Fakhrul claimed that their party's 56 leaders and activists, including Dhaka north city unit general secretary Ahsnaullah Hasan, have so far died from coronavirus while 121 others have been infected with the virus.    -UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Common people being ‘deprived’ of treatment: Fakhrul
SANEM too finds budget stuck at ‘traditional’
Spurt in C-19 infections adds to peoples’ suffering, challenges lab staff  
Masks significantly cut C-19 infection risk: Study
India reacts sharply to Nepal’s redrawing map
Speaker mourns Nasim’s death
I’ve lost a trusted co-fighter: PM
Nasim was a fearless fighter: President


Latest News
Health Services Secy’s wife dies of coronavirus
Global coronavirus death toll nears 430,000
Nasim's 1st janaza held; Body taken to Banani Graveyard
President, PM mourn death of State Minister Abdullah
COVID-19 caseload tops 850,000 in Brazil
China reports 57 new virus cases, highest daily count since April
Messi caps Barcelona win over Mallorca on La Liga return
State Minister for religious affairs Sheikh Abdullah passes away
Liberation War Affairs Minister and his wife admitted to CMH
Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury declared coronavirus free
Most Read News
Reduce high triglycerides
Former Health Minister Mohammad Nasim no more
Ex-MP Golam Reza catches corona
State Minister for religious affairs Sheikh Abdullah passes away
Man dies with corona symptoms in Gopalganj
Global COVID-19 death crosses 4.25 lakh
Saudi Arabia mulls cancelling Hajj for first time: Report
A Prayer for Salvation
The Wall
44 more deaths in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft