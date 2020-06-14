Spurt in C-19 infections adds to peoples’ suffering, challenges lab staff  





Experts said the risk of coronavirus infections is increasing severely when it takes several days to get the results of sample testing.

However, the Health Ministry has urged the Health Department to give the test result reports on a daily basis, but the results have been delayed due to various reasons, including skilled manpower crisis.

Even though the number of sample testing laboratories in the country has been increased from 1 to 59 there are still many complications in collecting samples, testing and providing results.

Many healthy people are unknowingly being infected by Covid-19 by coming in contact with infected patients, especially during the time of undergoing the test in the laboratory.

Rafiqul Islam who came to Midford Hospital to test for coronavirus, said, "There is no discipline here. The testing process did not start at 11:30am even though it was supposed to start at 10:00pm."

Samsul Alam, also another suspected patient, said, "As people stand in a line very close to each other there is a possibility of otherwise healthy people getting sick with Covid-19."

Jahidur Rahman, also a test candidate, said, "Police, RAB and other administrative persons get special services but we have to wait for a long time even two or three days in a long serial to test their samples. It's very pathetic for us."

In Dhaka, out of 27 samples testing centers 11 are at private hands. Due to the high cost of the test at the private labs the general people fail to avail of the facilities. Among 16 Covid-19 sample testing centres, the National Institute of Laboratory Medicine and Referral Center (NILMRC) is the largest testing centre in Dhaka where three PCR machines have been installed which can test 2,200 samples in a day.

Dr Shamsuzzaman Tushar, Director of NILMRC, said, "One plate contains 94 samples and that plate takes one hour and 40 minutes to test. So it is possible to test at least 10 or more plates in one day from one machine."

Although in other centres, there are PCR machines but they are used only half of their ability on the pretext of lack of skilled manpower.

Experts are concerned over the delay in getting the test results.

Ayesha Akter, Assistant Director of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), said, "The shortage of skilled manpower is being solved as soon as possible. Sometimes minor mistakes may happen during the global pandemic situation, but if anyone is found negligent, legal action will be taken against him or her."

Prof Dr Nazrul Islam, former Vice-Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, said, "If ther e is a delay in providing the test results there is a risk of spreading the infection and it is a serious matter and everyone who is involved in the testing of the samples should pay more attention to the work."

"It is important to give the result as soon as possible. Obviously not more than a day even though everything in our country happens very slowly," he added.

ASM Alamgir, Chief Scientific Officer of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), said, "If a person submits a sample today and receives the result five days later, everyone in that family may be infected with the coronavirus by the suspected Covid-19 patient during this time."

Giving the test result it may take 48 hours in IEDCR and even 48 to 72 hours in Institute of Public Health (IPH) or National Lab. So, in this case, we need to double or triple skilled manpower from the present number of staff.

"If you have symptoms of coronavirus and when you go to the testing centre to give sample for testing and at the same time you have a doubt about yourself as a suspected patient, so you should isolate yourself," he added.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health has admitted some mismanagement of sample collection, testing and providing result and urged to concerned officials to release the results within 24 hours.

Md Habibur Rahman Khan, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and also the Chief of coronavirus Media Cell, said, "There may be occasional problems in management. Those who collect the samples of Covid-19 have to write the name, address and ID numbers correctly on the test tubes. They may sometimes make mistakes. In most cases, if a person gives sample for test, the result of the test should come within the next day. In this regard, we told the DG Health so that they can release the result the day after giving the sample."

"For whatever reason, it is not desirable to delay the results of the sample test," the official said.

















