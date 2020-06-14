Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 14 June, 2020, 10:09 AM
latest
Home Front Page

India reacts sharply to Nepal’s redrawing map

Published : Sunday, 14 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74

India on Saturday reacted sharply to a bill passed in Nepal's parliament redrawing the Himalayan nation's map which reportedly includes parts of the Indian territory.
It termed Kathmandu's action as "untenable."
Indian external affairs ministry's official spokesman Anurag Srivastava said, "This artificial enlargement of claims [by Nepal] is not based on historical fact or evidence and is not tenable."
"It is also in violation of our current understanding to hold talks on outstanding boundary issues," he said in response to media queries on the passing of the constitutional amendment Bill by the House of Representatives of Nepal.
Nepal's parliament Saturday voted on a constitutional amendment bill in a special session to update the country's map which includes a stretch of land high in the Himalayan mountains that India claims as its own.
All the 258 votes in the House of Representatives were in favour and the House has a total strength of 275 and the amendment bill was passed by a two-third majority.
Last month, Nepal's ruling party had cleared the map, drawing a sharp reaction from India which described the move as "unilateral" and not based on historical facts.
Ties between India and Nepal came under severe strain after Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated an 80-km-long strategic road connecting the Lipulekh pass with Dharchula in the Indian state of Uttarakhand on May 8.
India controls Lipulekh, Kalapani, Limpiyadhura and its maps show the area as part of its territory. But this is contested by Nepal which responded fiercely to the inauguration of the road, claiming that it passed through its territory, India rejected the claim asserting that the road lies completely within its    territory.     -Agencies


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Common people being ‘deprived’ of treatment: Fakhrul
SANEM too finds budget stuck at ‘traditional’
Spurt in C-19 infections adds to peoples’ suffering, challenges lab staff  
Masks significantly cut C-19 infection risk: Study
India reacts sharply to Nepal’s redrawing map
Speaker mourns Nasim’s death
I’ve lost a trusted co-fighter: PM
Nasim was a fearless fighter: President


Latest News
Health Services Secy’s wife dies of coronavirus
Global coronavirus death toll nears 430,000
Nasim's 1st janaza held; Body taken to Banani Graveyard
President, PM mourn death of State Minister Abdullah
COVID-19 caseload tops 850,000 in Brazil
China reports 57 new virus cases, highest daily count since April
Messi caps Barcelona win over Mallorca on La Liga return
State Minister for religious affairs Sheikh Abdullah passes away
Liberation War Affairs Minister and his wife admitted to CMH
Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury declared coronavirus free
Most Read News
Reduce high triglycerides
Former Health Minister Mohammad Nasim no more
Ex-MP Golam Reza catches corona
State Minister for religious affairs Sheikh Abdullah passes away
Man dies with corona symptoms in Gopalganj
Global COVID-19 death crosses 4.25 lakh
Saudi Arabia mulls cancelling Hajj for first time: Report
A Prayer for Salvation
The Wall
44 more deaths in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft