Speaker mourns Nasim’s death

Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury has expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Awami League (AL) Presidium Member and former health and family welfare minister Mohammed Nasim, MP.

In a condolence message on Saturday, the Speaker prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

JS Deputy Speaker Md Fazle Rabbi Miah and Chief Whip Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury also condoled the death of Nasim and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

Mohammed Nasim, also 14-party alliance's spokesperson, breathed his last on Saturday morning at Bangladesh Specialized Hospital in the capital's Shyamoli while undergoing treatment. He was 72. -BSS









