Sunday, 14 June, 2020, 10:08 AM
I’ve lost a trusted co-fighter: PM

Published : Sunday, 14 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed profound shock at the death of Awami League presidium member and spokesperson of 14-Party Mohammed Nasim.
"Mohammed Nasim, like his father Captain M Mansur Ali, worked for the welfare of the country and the nation until his death  following the ideals of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman," she said in a condolence message on saturday.
"Defying all odds and hurdles, he played a unique role to establish the ideals of the Liberation War and the
spirit of secularism," Sheikh Hasina said in the message.
"Bangladesh has lost a patriot and a leader of the masses at his death and I've lost a trusted co-fighter," she said about the former minister.
The Prime Minister prayed for the eternal salvation of the departed soul and expressed sympathy to the bereaved family.
Former Health Minister and Awami League leader Mohammed Nasim died at Bangladesh Specialized Hospital on Saturday. He was 72.     -UNB


