Nasim was a fearless fighter: President

President Abdul Hamid on Saturday expressed deep shock at the death of Awami League leader and former health minister Mohammad Nasim.In a condolence message, President Hamid said, "Mohammad Nasim was a fearless fighter in all the democratic movements of the country including our struggle for independence and the Liberation War. He was elected Member of Parliament five times because he was a popular leader of people,"His death is an irreparable loss to the national politics of Bangladesh and the name of MohammadNasim will forever shine in the political history of the country, he added.The President prayed for salvation of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family members.Nasim, who was the son of Captain M Mansur Ali, one of the four national leaders and close associates of Bangabandhu, breathed his last at the hospital in the capital around 11:10 am. -UNB