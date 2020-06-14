Video
Sunday, 14 June, 2020, 10:08 AM
Home Front Page

Bangladesh overtakes China in virus cases: 44 new deaths

Published : Sunday, 14 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

The tally of coronavirus infections in Bangladesh has surpassed China's after 2,865 new cases were reported in a daily count, raising the caseload to 84,379.
The number of coronavirus infected patients in China was 83,075, according to worldometer.
Another 44 deaths from COVID-19 were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Saturday, bringing the body count to 1,139.
The recovery tally also climbed to 17,827 with 578 patients being released from hospitals throughout the country in the same period, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing.
As many as 13,638 samples were tested at 59 authorised labs across the country, 20.98 percent of which returned positive results, according to the health directorate.
In the last 24 hours, laboratories across the country tested the highest ever 16,638 samples, she added.
The detection rate of new patients on Saturday was recorded at 17.17 percent.
Across the country 578 more patients made recovery, she said adding that so far 17,827 people have recovered from the disease.
Against the total number of detected cases, the recovery rate is 21.13 percent and the mortality rate is 1.35 percent in the country.
Among the deceased, 33 were male and 11 were female.  "Their age-based analysis says, one was aged between 21 and 30 years, six were aged between 31 and 40 years, five between 41 and 50, 11 between 51 and 60, 11 between 61 and 70, seven between 71 and 80 and three more were aged between 81 and 90 years," Dr Nasima said.
Nineteen patients died in Dhaka division, 13 in Chattogram division, four in Rajshahi division, two in Sylhet division, four in Barishal division, one in Rangpur division, and another died in Khulna division.  
 "Twenty seven people died in hospitals across the country,12 died at home and three more were declared dead upon arrivial at hospitals," she added.
Besides, 496 more people were taken to isolation in the      last 24 hours while 168 were released. Currently, 9,340 people are in isolation.
During the same period, another 2,414 people were home and institutionally quarantined and 1,480 were released. At present 60,785 people are quarantined across the country.
Globally, over 7.65 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 425,902 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
The latest official figures would put Bangladesh in 18th place in the list of countries with the highest number of coronavirus cases. The South Asian country ranks below Canada which has reported almost 100,000 cases of COVID-19.




Neighbouring India has reported more than 300,00 coronavirus cases, making it the fourth worst-affected country in the world while over 132,000 people have been infected in Pakistan.     -Agencies


