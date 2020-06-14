Video
Zone mapping gazette today

Red zone people need not go to office

Published : Sunday, 14 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87
Staff Correspondent

The people who are living in the 'Red Zones', which will be locked down again after marking as Covid- 19 infected zone, will enjoy further general holidays, while the people of other zones - Yellow and Green - will have to ensure social distancing and follow the health guidelines, so that the Covid- 19 virus infection does not spread in the areas.
As a result, the Red Zone people will have no need to attend offices, although activities of all office will remain functional in a limited scale during the period. But, the rest of officials and employees must attend offices following the existing method of office
activities, according to the Public Administration Ministry.
Keeping the provisions, the Public Administration Ministry is going to issue a gazette notification on Sunday (today) with the approval and instructions of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The notification on zone mapping will be issued after issuance of the gazette notification, so that the red zone people cannot move from their places, according to the PA Ministry sources.


