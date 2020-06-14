Zone mapping gazette today





As a result, the Red Zone people will have no need to attend offices, although activities of all office will remain functional in a limited scale during the period. But, the rest of officials and employees must attend offices following the existing method of office

activities, according to the Public Administration Ministry.

Keeping the provisions, the Public Administration Ministry is going to issue a gazette notification on Sunday (today) with the approval and instructions of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The notification on zone mapping will be issued after issuance of the gazette notification, so that the red zone people cannot move from their places, according to the PA Ministry sources.

















