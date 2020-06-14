

Mohammed Nasim passes away

The former minister of health, home, post and telecommunications and public works breathed his last while undergoing treatment at the hospital since June 1.

AL Joint Office Secretary Sayem Khan confirmed to the Daily

Observer that Nasim died at 11:10am and his namaz-e-janaza will be held at 10:30am on Sunday at Banani graveyard mosque.

However, Nasim's son Tanvir Shakil Joy, also a former lawmaker of Awami League, urged all including his partymen from Dhaka and Sirajganj not to attend the janaza for their own safety in accordance to the health guidelines for preventing coronavirus.

He urged all for praying for his father's departed soul from their respective places.

Joy said, "My father (Nasim) did politics for the wellbeing of the countrymen, so considering the people's welfare, his body will not be taken anywhere including his electoral constituency Kazipur of Sirajganj."

Mohammad Nasim is survived by his wife, three sons and a host of relatives and admirers.

In a briefing at the hospital premises, AL Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak said, "Nasim, son of Capt (Retd) Mansur Ali, one of the four national leaders and close aides of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, will be laid to rest at Banani graveyard near his father's grave after janaza at 10:30am at the graveyard mosque."

Nasim, also the spokesman of the ruling 14-party alliance, suffered a stroke in the early hours of June 5 and had undergone an brain operation. Later, the concerned doctors first kept him in 72 hours observation. Then, the observation period was extended to 72 hours more.

Earlier, he was admitted to the hospital on June 1. Later at night, after undergoing a Covid-19 test he was found coronavirus positive.

Meanwhile, Nasim was found coronavirus negative in second and a third test consecutively on June 9 and the following day.

President Mohammad Abdul Hamid, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, AL advisory council member Dr SA Malek and Amir Hossain Amu, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader, Chairman of Workers Party Rashed Khan Menon, President of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal Hasanul Haq Inu and leaders of different political parties expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Mohammed Nasim.

In his condolence message the President said, "Mohammed Nasim was a fearless fighter in all the democratic movements of the country, including the freedom struggle and the War of Liberation. The death of Nasim is really an irreparable loss for the national politics of Bangladesh."

Expressing deep shock and sorrow at the demise of AL Presidium Member Mohammed Nasim Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and also the President of AL said, "At Nasim's death, Bangladesh has lost a true patriot and pro-people leader as well as I myself lost a co-warrior."

Veteran politician Mohammed Nasim is a son of Capt Muhammad Mansur Ali and Amena Mansur. He was born on April 2 of 1948 in Kazipur Upazila of Sirajganj district.

Muhammad Mansur Ali, a frontline organizer of the country's Liberation War and a close political mate of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, served as the 3rd prime minister of Bangladesh in 1975 and was one of the four national leaders killed in the Dhaka Central Jail on November 3 of 1975.

Freedom fighter Mohammed Nasim did his graduation in political science from the then Jagannath College, now Jagannath University (JnU).

He started his political career from student life as a member of Bangladesh Chhatra League. Than he was in Bangladesh Awami Juba League and at last he is in Awami League as a presidium member.

He was elected Member of Parliament for five times in 1986, 1996, 2001, 2014 and 2018.

In his political career he had successfully served as the Minister for Home Affairs, Housing and Public Works as well as Posts and Telecommunications in the tenure of 1996's government and the Health Ministry during 2014's government as a full minister.

He was the chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Food Ministry till death.

Nasim participated in all the pro-people movements in the country in his political life.

Meanwhile, the BNP has expressed grief over the death of Mohammad Nasim.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir expressed his condolences during a virtual briefing at his residence in Uttara on Saturday.

Fakhrul said, "We express our sorrow over the demise of Mohammad Nasim. He was a veteran political leader who was working as the convener of the Awami-league 14-party alliance."

Fakhrul prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul of Nasim and conveyed his sympathy to the bereaved family members.

Jatiya Oikyafront, led by Dr Kamal Hossain, on Saturday condoled the death of Mohammad Nasim.

In a condolence message, the top leaders of the alliance said, "The role of Mohammad Nasim in all democratic movements of Bangladesh, including the Liberation War, will ever be remembered."

"We're deeply saddened at his demise and pray for the salvation of the departed soul," the message added.

Gonoforum president Dr Kamal Hossain, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, standing committee member Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan, JSD president ASM Abdur Rob, Nagorik Oikya convener Mahmudur Rahman Manna, Gonoforum general secretary Dr Reza Kibria, Gonoshasthaya Kendra fonder Dr Zafrullah and Prof Nurul Amin Bepari jointly issued the message.0

Chief Justice (CJ) Syed Mahmud Hossain and Law Minister Anisul Huq on Saturday expressed their deep shock at the passing of Mohammad Nasim.

In separate condolence messages, they prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul of veteran politician Mohammad Nasim and expressed grave sympathy for the bereaved family members.

The head of the judiciary prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family.

Meanwhile, the Law Minister said Mohammad Nasim has sacrificed his entire life in the service of the country and nation.









The death of Mohammad Nasim has caused a great loss to the nation, Minister Anisul Huq said in the message.





