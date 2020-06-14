Video
Sunday, 14 June, 2020
28 doctors die of C-19 in country

Published : Sunday, 14 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM

The novel coronavirus has claimed the lives of 28 doctors and infected a total of 3,164 doctors in the country until June 12, according to the Bangladesh Medical Association.
On top of the confirmed fatalities, another five doctors have died with symptoms of the respiratory disease, a BMA media statement said on Saturday.

It added that a total of 1,003 doctors, 853 nurses and 1,308 other health workers have so far tested positive for coronavirus.
BMA President Dr Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin and Secretary General Dr Md Ehteshamul Huq Choudhury offered their
condolences over their deaths and sympathy towards their families in the message.
"Let us not shed tears for them, rather be proud of their valiant sacrifices which showed us the way in these challenging times," the BMA said.
Most of the doctors who died were retired government physicians who were working in private hospitals.
The first death of a doctor from coronavirus was registered in Bangladesh on Apr 15. It killed another eight doctors in May while 19 have already been confirmed dead in the first 12 days of June.
Four others died in May and one other in June with symptoms of the disease.




    -bdnews24.com


