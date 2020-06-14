Video
Sunday, 14 June, 2020, 10:08 AM
BD flies 391 expats from Dubai amid C-19 crisis

Published : Sunday, 14 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Hundreds of Bangladeshis have flown back from Dubai amid the coronavirus pandemic.
A total of 391 people on board a special Biman Bangladesh Airlines jet landed in Dhaka around 4:30am on Saturday, according to the state carrier's spokesperson Tahera Khandakar.
Scores of expatriates have been stranded due to the suspension of air connectivity across the world over the pandemic outbreak.
Amid this crisis, hundreds of Bangladeshi expatriates have flown back from the UK, Saudi Arabia, Bangkok, Singapore, Turkey, the Maldives and Kuwait.
More than 1,000 Bangladeshis who were stranded in India returned to the country in several spells on US Bangla Airlines and Biman flights.
Regular Bangladeshi passenger flights to and from India are currently suspended, as air connectivity remains operational with China only.
    -bdnews24.com


