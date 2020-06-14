Burnt journo Nannu dies

Video
Sunday, 14 June, 2020, 10:07 AM
Published : Sunday, 14 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Moazzem Hossain Nannu, senior crime reporter of the Daily Jugantor, on Saturday died after suffering fatal burns in a fire at his home in Dhaka.
Physicians at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery declared him dead around 8:30am.
He succumbed to his wounds in hospital care early Saturday, said Samanta Lal Sen, coordinator of the institute.
Nannu, a former general secretary of Bangladesh Crime Reporters' Association, was hospitalised with almost 60 per cent of his body burnt in the house fire on Jun 11, Samanta added.
A fire in the same room of the flat had caused the death of their 24-year-old year son Shwapnil Ahmed Piyash, said Nannu's wife Shahana Pallabi.
"He came home from his office at night, performed his prayers and has dinner. We later went to Shwapnil's room. He was sitting on the bed," she recounted.
"Just as I switched on the light, I heard a strange sound and the next thing you know, a fire had broken out and the back of Nannu's body was ablaze." Nannu rushed to the shower to douse the flames on his body before trying to hose down the blaze in his house with a pipe.
Later, neighbours rushed to his aid and took him to the hospital as others attempted to extinguish the fire.
Fire service personnel were dispatched to an eighth-floor apartment in Aftabnagar but the fire had been put out by the time they arrived, according to its control room officer Ershad Hossain.
Nannu and his wife had moved out of the flat after losing their son and had lived in a different home for nearly six months. They only moved back to the flat at the start of June, according to Pallabi.
"After we came back, we notice the smell of gas in the house. We informed the developer company about it and they said they'd send someone over on Friday," she said.
Parvez Islam officer-in-charge of Badda Police Station told the Daily Observer that members of the Crime Investigation Depart-ment (CID) and high police officials visited the spot. After investigation police will find out the main couse of the dead. OC said.
Jugantor's Editor Saiful Alam said Nannu had worked in the newspaper for many years, except for a brief spell away.
"He later rejoined the newspaper last March following the death of his son.


