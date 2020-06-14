Another 250-bed C-19 hospital opens in Ctg





Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud inaugurated the 250- bed Covid- 19 hospital at City Convention Centre at Agrabad on Saturday afternoon.

Mr Amirul Huq, owner of City Convention Centre and Managing Director of Seacom group, offered the centre to build a 250-bed hospital for treatment of Covid-19 patients. Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) will manage the hospital.

Divisional Comm-issioner ABM Azad and senior officials of the Health Department attended the inaugural function with AJM Nasiruddin, the outgoing mayor of CCC, in the chair. The formal medical treatment at the hospital will begin on June 15.

Besides, General Hospital has been providing treatment to 160 patients with 10 ICU beds, while Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) to 150 patients with six ICU beds, BITID to 30 patients, Holy Crescent Hospital to 60 patients with 10 ICU beds, Railway Hospital to 50 patients, Bangabandhu Memorial Hospital to 100 patients with two ICU beds, Ma O Shishu Hospital to 20 patients with 4 ICU beds, and Chattogram Field Hospital to 40 patients. Contacted, Civil Surgeon Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi said the private hospitals in the port city have been providing medical treatement to Covid-19 patients. He said a total of 39 patients are now taking treatment at the private hospitals.















