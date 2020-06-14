Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 14 June, 2020, 10:07 AM
latest
Home Back Page

Poor allocation in budget for coastal people deplored

Published : Sunday, 14 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Staff Correspondent

Despite cyclone Amphan's destruction, the government hardly allocated any money in the budget for embankments to save coastal people and their crops to promote coastal economy.
Speakers made this comment at a virtual seminar titled 'National Budget 2020-2021, Embankment and Protection of Coastal Population' organized by COAST Trust and Campaign for Sustainable Rural Livelihood (CSRL) on Saturday.
Dr Qazi Kholliquzzaman, Chairman of Palli Karma Sohayak Foundation (PKSF) chaired the seminar and lawmaker Saber Hossain Chowdhury and the Chair of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Forest, Environment and Climate Change was the Chief Guest.
Aktheruzzaman Babu, MP, of Khulna was the Special Guest at the seminar moderated by Rezaul Karim Chowdhury of the COAST.
Six union parishad chairmen from Sathkira, Khulna, Golachipa, Charfashion and Kutubdia upazila also spoke online at the seminar.
Other prominent speakers are  Ziaul Haque Mukta of CSRL, Shameem Arefin of AOSED,  Shamsuddoha of CPRD, Mr Rafiqul Islam of DUS, Dr Mahbuba Nasreen, Dean of Dhaka University.  
Arif Dewan of the COAST in his keynote presentation said despite the destruction caused by cyclone Amphan the government hardly allocated any money in the budget for embankment to save coastal people and their crops to promote coastal economy.
This will increase further poverty in the coastal belt, he said in his presentation. Lawmaker Akhteruzzaman Babu said due to lack of appropriate design and construction Khulna and Satkhira areas are fully unprotected now. Emergency embankments should be built in those areas.
Lawmaker Saber Hossain Chowdhury said, "We must go for a long-term plan for a sustainable management of embankments."
Rezaul Karim Chowdhury said the government need to follow the Sri Lankan model i.e, coastal afforestation on either side of embankments.
Dr Qazi Kholiquzzaman advised the government to give priority to coastal embankment construction led by local government.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD joins UN Group of Friends on climate adaptation, resilience
BD flies 391 expats from Dubai amid C-19 crisis
No live coronavirus found in mothers’ milk: WHO
Burnt journo Nannu dies
India records biggest single-day jump in Covid-19 cases
Another 250-bed C-19 hospital opens in Ctg
Poor allocation in budget for coastal people deplored
Another  trafficker remanded


Latest News
Health Services Secy’s wife dies of coronavirus
Global coronavirus death toll nears 430,000
Nasim's 1st janaza held; Body taken to Banani Graveyard
President, PM mourn death of State Minister Abdullah
COVID-19 caseload tops 850,000 in Brazil
China reports 57 new virus cases, highest daily count since April
Messi caps Barcelona win over Mallorca on La Liga return
State Minister for religious affairs Sheikh Abdullah passes away
Liberation War Affairs Minister and his wife admitted to CMH
Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury declared coronavirus free
Most Read News
Reduce high triglycerides
Former Health Minister Mohammad Nasim no more
Ex-MP Golam Reza catches corona
State Minister for religious affairs Sheikh Abdullah passes away
Man dies with corona symptoms in Gopalganj
Global COVID-19 death crosses 4.25 lakh
Saudi Arabia mulls cancelling Hajj for first time: Report
A Prayer for Salvation
The Wall
44 more deaths in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft