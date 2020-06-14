Another  trafficker remanded





Metropolitan Magistrate Sadbir Yasir Ahsan Chowdhury passed the order as the Detective Branch (DB) of police produced the accused before his court with a seven-day remand prayer.

The court rejected the bail petition of the accused.

In the remand prayer, Shafiqul Islam, inspector of the detective branch of police and also the investigation officer of the case, said Kamal Hossain was directly involved with trafficking people to Libya. So, he needs to be remanded to learn of the whereabouts of others involved with the trafficking, the IO said in the forwarding report.

On May 28, 38 Bangladeshis and some Africans were held hostage by human traffickers in Libya. The traffickers demanded a large amount of money, although the victims had earlier paid up to $10,000 each. At one stage, the trafficking gang fired shots, leaving 26 Bangladeshis dead.

With Kamal Hossain, a total of 39 people including Kamal Uddin alias Haji Kamal, the ring leader of the human trafficking gang, were arrested so far in 22 cases filed across the country over Libya human trafficking.

Warlord Haftar's militiaman Khaled Al-Mishai, who was allegedly responsible for murder of 26 Bangladeshis was killed in a drone strike by the Libyan Air Force.

















