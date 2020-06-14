Light rain likely to continue for three more days

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Saturday forecast that light to moderate rain and thundershowers will continue for the next three days all over the country commencing 9am.

"The well-marked low over west central Bay and adjoining Northwest Bay now lies over Odisha and adjoining area as a low. Southwest monsoon is active over Bangladesh and moderate to strong over North Bay," said a Met Office bulletin.

Light to moderate rain/thunder showers accompanied by temperature gusty/squally wind is likely to occur at most places over Rajshahi, Rangpur, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over the country,it said. -UNB