Rangpur DCIH discharges 100 Covid-19 patients





Health officials said a total of 144 COVID-19 patients were admitted to the DCIH, an extension of Rangpur Medical College Hospital (RpMCH), since the beginning of its journey from April 19 last.

"Of them, three critical COVID-19 patients were referred to Dhaka while 100 others have already recovered, five died and 36 are currently undergoing treatments at the facility," Superintendent of the DCIH Dr. SM Nurun Nabi said at 5:30 pm.

With the recovery of 100 patients at the DCIH among the total 141 under treatment people, the rate of recovery stands at 70.92 percent now since the first recovered patient was discharged on April 29 last.

The six patients who were discharged today are: police members Moslem Uddin, 49, and Zannati Akhter, 21, Senior Staff Nurse of RpMCH Ayesha Khatun, 36, and residents of Rangpur city Amanullah Khan, 55, Sumaiya Mallick, 19, and Safina Mallick, 50.

Each of the recovered COVID-19 patients is being discharged from the DCIH only after disappearance of all kinds of symptoms followed by negative results of two consecutive real-time PCR tests.

"The five critically sick COVID-19 patients who died at the DCIH with complexities like heart, kidney and diabetic diseases are: Aminur Rahman, 65, Mofiz Uddin, 67, Shamsul Huda, 69, Botitunnesa, 85, and Sadia Pervin, 57," Dr. Nabi said.

With the release of six patients today, a total of 35 recovered COVID-19 patients were discharged from the DCIH in several phases between June 1 and June 13.

Earlier, 64 healed COVID-19 patients were discharged from the DCIH between May 1 and May 31 and an octogenarian was released as the first recovered patients from the facility on April 29 last.

Talking to this correspondent, Additional Divisional Commissioner (General) Md. Zakir Hossain expressed satisfaction over the performance of the physicians and other staff at the DCIH.

Divisional (Director) Dr. Amin Ahmed Khan also lauded the overall performance at the DCIH and recovery rate of COVID-19 patients at the facility.









"The DCIH has 90 general beds and an ICU with 10 beds and 10 ventilators," Dr. Khan said, adding that more such facilities, equipment and manpower are required to face the situation if community transmission of the virus continues in the division.





