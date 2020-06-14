Govt will continue its support to agro processing sector: Minister





He gave this assurance while inaugurating PRAN mango collection and pulping activities through video conference from his official residence.

Agriculture Minister lauded private sector PRAN Group for its activities of mango collection and processing using modern technology.

He said "If it was possible to show this program to the people of the country, they could realize the hard work of our farmers during this difficult time to keep the wheel of the economy of the country moving."

Mentioning the role of PRAN group in the country's agro-processing sector, the minister said "PRAN is the pioneer of the agro processing sector. Now many companies have come forward which are playing important role in the country's economic development and creating employment." -UNB















