Covid-19 cases cross 1,800 mark in Rangpur division





"The total number of COVID-19 patients now stands at 1,820 in all eight districts of Rangpur division," Focal Person of COVID-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for Rangpur division Dr. ZA Siddiqui told BSS today.

"The district-wise break up of the patients stands at 636 in Rangpur, 101 in Panchagarh, 235 in Nilphamari, 59 in Lalmonirhat, 96 in Kurigram, 155 in Thakurgaon, 387 in Dinajpur and 151 Gaibandha districts in the division," Dr. Siddiqui said.

Meanwhile, the total number of recovered of COVID-19 patients rose to 747 with discharging of 29 more people after their recovery from the Dedicated Corona Isolation Hospitals in all eight districts of Rangpur division on Friday.

"The percentage of recovery among all 1,820 coronavirus infected patients stands at 41.04 now in the division," Dr. Siddiqui said. The 718 recovered COVID-19 patients include 305 of Rangpur, 38 of Panchagarh, 104 of Nilphamari, 31 of Lalmonirhat, 59 of Kurigram, 66 of Thakurgaon, 120 of Dinajpur and 24 of Gaibandha districts.

Talking to BSS today, Divisional Director (Health) Dr. Amin Ahmed Khan especially suggested everyone to maintain physical distance, wearing mask and abide by the health directives to remain safe from community transmission of COVID-19 infection.

He said a total of 20,295 collected samples of Rangpur division were so far tested, and of them, the 1,820 found coronavirus positive with the percentage of 8.96 in the division.

The total number of fatalities stands at 33 in the division including 12 of Rangpur, six each of Nilphamari and Dinajpur, two each of Panchagarh and Thakurgaon and five of Gaibandha and six Dinajpur districts.

"Among the total 1,820 coronavirus infected patients, 144 are undergoing treatments at isolation units of different hospitals after release of 747 recovered patients and 33 deaths while 896 remaining in isolation at homes in the division," said Dr. Khan.

Since the beginning, a total of 43,171 people were put in quarantines, and of them, 37,115 released and 6,056 are currently remaining in home or institutional quarantines in Rangpur division.

"During the last 24 hours, 290 people were put in quarantine at home or institutions and 198 others released from all eight districts in the division," he said.

After getting a total of 1,59,818 pieces of personal protective equipment so far, we have already distributed 91,202 pieces of the same among the health service providers with a stock of 68,616 pieces in the division.

He said the government hospitals, health complexes and other health services providing facilities have 1,123 physicians, 1,757 nurses and 5,907 other staff to face the COVID-19 situation in Rangpur division.















