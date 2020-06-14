Info Minister for changing way of movement





"We should no more continue the way we were used to in the pre-coronavirus period. Otherwise, it will be difficult to protect people from the deadly virus even after we keep more hospitals and ICU units ready. We've to keep in mind that - my protection is in my hand," the minister said.

He was addressing the inaugural function of a Covid Isolation Centre at City Hall in Agrabad of Chattogram this afternoon.

Drawing example of the developed countries, Mahmud said the countries didn't stop their activities for months. Everything has been reopened there though people are still dying from the virus and getting infected with it. He also warned against paying no heed to the virus. "We'd work maintaining health advice of the physicians. Only then we'll be able to deal with the pandemic with concerted efforts." -UNB

















