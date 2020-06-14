222 detected as Covid-19 positive, five die in Ctg





With the five death, the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) death toll in Chattogram reached 111 till on Saturday.

The total number of COVID-19 patients now stands at 4,817 only in Chattogram district, Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, civil surgeon of Chattogram, on Saturday.

Dr Rabbi told that 45 new COVID-19 patients were diagnosed with the corona virus at BITID, Chattogram after testing 225 samples in last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 137 more new COVID-19 patients were tested corona positive at Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) after testing 448 samples during the same period.

Besides, 11 new COVID-19 patients were identified at CVASU, Chattogram after testing 123 samples, the civil surgeon adding that 26 more new COVID-19 patients were identified at Chattogram University after testing 58 samples in last 24 hours.

On the other hand, three residents of Lohagara upazila were identified as COVID-19 positive after testing 20 samples at Cox's Bazar Medical College Hospital in last 24 hours.

Among the newly detected 222 corona patients, 162 are from Chattogram city and 60 from different upazilas of the district.

A total of 327 persons were released from the hospital after recovery from COVID-19 infection.

















