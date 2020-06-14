Video
Sunday, 14 June, 2020, 10:05 AM
City News

Two BGB men killed in road accident

Published : Sunday, 14 June, 2020
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, June 13: Two members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) were killed and 10 others injured as their vehicle collided head-on with a truck in Sarangpur area on Rajshahi-Chapainawabgonj highway under Godagari upazila in the district this morning, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Godagari Police Station Khairul Islam said.
The deceased BGB men were identified as Nyack Abu Sayeed, 35, and Lance Nyack Abdul Bari, 40, said the Officer-in-Charge, quoting a preliminary report of the accident. The injured persons were admitted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) for treatment, said Dr Saiful Islam, Deputy Director of the hospital.
OC Khairul Islam said some 21 BGB men from 53 Battalion in Chapainawabgonj and 59 Battalion in Rohanpur were being taken to Rajshahi Sector Headquarters for training on boarding a van that falls prey to the fatal accident at about 7.40am. Abdul Bari was killed on the spot while Abu Sayeed succumbed to his injuries at the RMCH.


