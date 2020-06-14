Video
Fifty years ago, Brazil taught the world to play, in colour

Published : Sunday, 14 June, 2020

PARIS, JUNE 13: Fifty years ago this month, modern football was born at the World Cup in Mexico, kicking and yelling, and live in vibrant colour for a global audience.




This weekend marks the anniversary of the quarter-finals of that tournament as a star-studded cast played a thrilling series of knock-out games which built to a dazzling final, when the first World Cup broadcast in colour ended with an unparallelled display by a technicolour team.
Mexico in 1970 was not the first World Cup broadcast live. Four years earlier 400 million watched England beat West Germany in the final. But that tournament was shown in black and white. Battered Brazil, the reigning champions, limped out playing, as far as viewers could tell, in two shades of grey.
Most viewers still watched in black and white. But the games were shot in colour and when the many iconic moments are replayed, that is how they are seen. And that is how the competition is remembered, even by its greatest star.
"I watch it because there are a lot of videos available and TV programmes," Pele told FIFA's website. "If I'm not careful, I always start crying."    -AFP



