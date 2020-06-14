Valencia and Getafe stumble in La Liga race for top four





It was a miserable night for the league's top-four hopefuls as Granada also came from behind to beat Getafe 2-1, meaning Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad have the chance to capitalise on Sunday.

Valencia looked to have grabbed a later winner themselves at an empty Mestalla when Rodrigo Moreno diverted in at the near post in the 89th minute.

But Mouctar Diakhaby pulled down Ruben Vezo deep into injury-time and Gonzalo Melero made no mistake, equalising for Levante from the spot.

The visitors also had Roger Marti sent off for a second yellow card in the 74th minute. -AFP















