Sunday, 14 June, 2020, 10:05 AM
Valencia and Getafe stumble in La Liga race for top four

Published : Sunday, 14 June, 2020

MADRID, JUNE 13: Ten-man Levante scored a 98th-minute penalty on Friday to snatch a 1-1 draw against Valencia as La Liga completed its second day of fixtures since its return from the coronavirus suspension.
It was a miserable night for the league's top-four hopefuls as Granada also came from behind to beat Getafe 2-1, meaning Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad have the chance to capitalise on Sunday.
Valencia looked to have grabbed a later winner themselves at an empty Mestalla when Rodrigo Moreno diverted in at the near post in the 89th minute.
But Mouctar Diakhaby pulled down Ruben Vezo deep into injury-time and Gonzalo Melero made no mistake, equalising for Levante from the spot.
The visitors also had Roger Marti sent off for a second yellow card in the 74th minute.     -AFP


