Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 14 June, 2020, 10:05 AM
latest
Home Sports

Shahid Afridi tests positive for COVID-19

Published : Sunday, 14 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96

Shahid Afridi tests positive for COVID-19

Shahid Afridi tests positive for COVID-19

Former Pakistan cricket team captain Shahid Afridi has tested positive for COVID-19.
 "I've been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I've been tested and unfortunately I'm covid positive. Need prayers for a speedy recovery, InshaAllah," Afridi tweeted.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) tweeted: "Get well soon. Praying for your swift recovery!"
The Pakistan all-rounder is the third Pakistan cricketer to test positive for the novel virus after Taufeeq Umar and Zafar Sarfaraz.
The legendary Pakistan all-rounder retired from international cricket in 2017, ending an illustrious and sometimes controversial 21-year career, according to Dawn.
He had already quit Tests in 2010 and ODI cricket after the 2015 World Cup but still skippered the Pakistan Twenty20 team at the 2016 world championships in India.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fifty years ago, Brazil taught the world to play, in colour
Premier League approves kneeling protests, 'Black Lives Matter' on shirts
Valencia and Getafe stumble in La Liga race for top four
Messi fit and ready for Barca return
Juve squeeze past Milan to reach cup final as football returns to Italy
Tokyo Olympics will be safe, governor says
Shahid Afridi tests positive for COVID-19
Pakistan's Misbah says no strings attached to England tour


Latest News
Health Services Secy’s wife dies of coronavirus
Global coronavirus death toll nears 430,000
Nasim's 1st janaza held; Body taken to Banani Graveyard
President, PM mourn death of State Minister Abdullah
COVID-19 caseload tops 850,000 in Brazil
China reports 57 new virus cases, highest daily count since April
Messi caps Barcelona win over Mallorca on La Liga return
State Minister for religious affairs Sheikh Abdullah passes away
Liberation War Affairs Minister and his wife admitted to CMH
Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury declared coronavirus free
Most Read News
Reduce high triglycerides
Former Health Minister Mohammad Nasim no more
Ex-MP Golam Reza catches corona
State Minister for religious affairs Sheikh Abdullah passes away
Man dies with corona symptoms in Gopalganj
Global COVID-19 death crosses 4.25 lakh
Saudi Arabia mulls cancelling Hajj for first time: Report
A Prayer for Salvation
The Wall
44 more deaths in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft