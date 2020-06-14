

Shahid Afridi tests positive for COVID-19

"I've been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I've been tested and unfortunately I'm covid positive. Need prayers for a speedy recovery, InshaAllah," Afridi tweeted.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) tweeted: "Get well soon. Praying for your swift recovery!"

The Pakistan all-rounder is the third Pakistan cricketer to test positive for the novel virus after Taufeeq Umar and Zafar Sarfaraz.

The legendary Pakistan all-rounder retired from international cricket in 2017, ending an illustrious and sometimes controversial 21-year career, according to Dawn.

He had already quit Tests in 2010 and ODI cricket after the 2015 World Cup but still skippered the Pakistan Twenty20 team at the 2016 world championships in India. -UNB























Former Pakistan cricket team captain Shahid Afridi has tested positive for COVID-19."I've been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I've been tested and unfortunately I'm covid positive. Need prayers for a speedy recovery, InshaAllah," Afridi tweeted.The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) tweeted: "Get well soon. Praying for your swift recovery!"The Pakistan all-rounder is the third Pakistan cricketer to test positive for the novel virus after Taufeeq Umar and Zafar Sarfaraz.The legendary Pakistan all-rounder retired from international cricket in 2017, ending an illustrious and sometimes controversial 21-year career, according to Dawn.He had already quit Tests in 2010 and ODI cricket after the 2015 World Cup but still skippered the Pakistan Twenty20 team at the 2016 world championships in India. -UNB