Triple hat-trick man of Dhaka's football Moina passes away





He was 64.

Moina survived by wife one daughter, two sons and host of well wishers to mourn his death.

He was buried at Azimpur graveyard after his namaz-e- janaza was held at Jhilpar Jame Mosque at Motijheel.

After retiring from football, the former footballer Moina has been working as a sports organiser. He was also associated with many social activities. Moina was a part of management of Motijheel Jhilpar Jame Mosque and lastly he was the chairman of the committee.

The BFF president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin, senior vice president, vice presidents, all executive members, BFF general secretary, BFF standing committee, BFF officials and employees, expressed their deep shock and conveyed their sympathy toward the bereaved family members. -BSS















Former footballer and Arambagh Krira Sangha's member Wahiduzzaman Moina passed away on early Friday last due to cardiac arrest in the city's Rashmono Hospital in Mogbazar, said a Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) message on Saturday.He was 64.Moina survived by wife one daughter, two sons and host of well wishers to mourn his death.He was buried at Azimpur graveyard after his namaz-e- janaza was held at Jhilpar Jame Mosque at Motijheel.After retiring from football, the former footballer Moina has been working as a sports organiser. He was also associated with many social activities. Moina was a part of management of Motijheel Jhilpar Jame Mosque and lastly he was the chairman of the committee.The BFF president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin, senior vice president, vice presidents, all executive members, BFF general secretary, BFF standing committee, BFF officials and employees, expressed their deep shock and conveyed their sympathy toward the bereaved family members. -BSS