Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 14 June, 2020, 10:04 AM
latest
Home Sports

Triple hat-trick man of Dhaka's football Moina passes away

Published : Sunday, 14 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

Former footballer and Arambagh Krira Sangha's member Wahiduzzaman Moina passed away on early Friday last due to cardiac arrest in the city's Rashmono Hospital in Mogbazar, said a Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) message on Saturday.
He was 64.
Moina survived by wife one daughter, two sons and host of well wishers to mourn his death.
He was buried at Azimpur graveyard after his namaz-e- janaza was held at Jhilpar Jame Mosque at Motijheel.
After retiring from football, the former footballer Moina has been working as a sports organiser. He was also associated with many social activities. Moina was a part of management of Motijheel Jhilpar Jame Mosque and lastly he was the chairman of the committee.
The BFF president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin, senior vice president, vice presidents, all executive members, BFF general secretary, BFF standing committee, BFF officials and employees, expressed their deep shock and conveyed their sympathy toward the bereaved family members.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fifty years ago, Brazil taught the world to play, in colour
Premier League approves kneeling protests, 'Black Lives Matter' on shirts
Valencia and Getafe stumble in La Liga race for top four
Messi fit and ready for Barca return
Juve squeeze past Milan to reach cup final as football returns to Italy
Tokyo Olympics will be safe, governor says
Shahid Afridi tests positive for COVID-19
Pakistan's Misbah says no strings attached to England tour


Latest News
Health Services Secy’s wife dies of coronavirus
Global coronavirus death toll nears 430,000
Nasim's 1st janaza held; Body taken to Banani Graveyard
President, PM mourn death of State Minister Abdullah
COVID-19 caseload tops 850,000 in Brazil
China reports 57 new virus cases, highest daily count since April
Messi caps Barcelona win over Mallorca on La Liga return
State Minister for religious affairs Sheikh Abdullah passes away
Liberation War Affairs Minister and his wife admitted to CMH
Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury declared coronavirus free
Most Read News
Reduce high triglycerides
Former Health Minister Mohammad Nasim no more
Ex-MP Golam Reza catches corona
State Minister for religious affairs Sheikh Abdullah passes away
Man dies with corona symptoms in Gopalganj
Global COVID-19 death crosses 4.25 lakh
Saudi Arabia mulls cancelling Hajj for first time: Report
A Prayer for Salvation
The Wall
44 more deaths in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft