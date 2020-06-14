Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 14 June, 2020, 10:04 AM
latest
Home Sports

Former NZ cricketer Matt Poore dies at 90

Published : Sunday, 14 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

Former NZ cricketer Matt Poore dies at 90

Former NZ cricketer Matt Poore dies at 90

AUCKLAND, June 13: Former New Zealand Test cricketer Matt Poore, who is remembered for catching a stray dog during a match in Bangalore in 1955 and subsequently taking 12 anti-rabies injection, has died at the age of 90.
According to stuff.co.nz, Poore, a dog lover, "did not hesitate when a stray ran onto the field when playing cricket for New Zealand in Bangalore".
He ferried the dog away from the pitch but received a nip for his trouble, which set off alarm bells in the national team for fear that the dog had passed on life-threatening rabies, the report said.
Bangalore was not a venue of any Test in that tour and most likely, the incident happened in a tour game. The four Tests were held in Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai.
An all-rounder, Poore had a short but colourful 14-Test career between 1953 and 1956 alongside two greats Bert Sutcliffe and John Reid.
"With no doctor travelling with the tour party, it meant Poore required an antibiotic injection every day for the next two weeks, the jab mostly administered by his team-mates. Some, gleefully.
The whole family were always dog lovers and Dad would go up and pat any old dog, which he did this time and he got bitten, Poore's son, Richard said.
Richard said when the players was travelling, they would meet a doctor at a specific time and it could be 100km from the nearest town out in the middle of the road for his next injection into his father's stomach.
He got something like 12 injections over a 12-day period, some of them from team-mates. I think a few might have taken a bit of pleasure in that.
Poore scored 355 runs at 15.43 and his highest Test score was 45 against South Africa here in 1953.     -PTI


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fifty years ago, Brazil taught the world to play, in colour
Premier League approves kneeling protests, 'Black Lives Matter' on shirts
Valencia and Getafe stumble in La Liga race for top four
Messi fit and ready for Barca return
Juve squeeze past Milan to reach cup final as football returns to Italy
Tokyo Olympics will be safe, governor says
Shahid Afridi tests positive for COVID-19
Pakistan's Misbah says no strings attached to England tour


Latest News
Health Services Secy’s wife dies of coronavirus
Global coronavirus death toll nears 430,000
Nasim's 1st janaza held; Body taken to Banani Graveyard
President, PM mourn death of State Minister Abdullah
COVID-19 caseload tops 850,000 in Brazil
China reports 57 new virus cases, highest daily count since April
Messi caps Barcelona win over Mallorca on La Liga return
State Minister for religious affairs Sheikh Abdullah passes away
Liberation War Affairs Minister and his wife admitted to CMH
Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury declared coronavirus free
Most Read News
Reduce high triglycerides
Former Health Minister Mohammad Nasim no more
Ex-MP Golam Reza catches corona
State Minister for religious affairs Sheikh Abdullah passes away
Man dies with corona symptoms in Gopalganj
Global COVID-19 death crosses 4.25 lakh
Saudi Arabia mulls cancelling Hajj for first time: Report
A Prayer for Salvation
The Wall
44 more deaths in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft