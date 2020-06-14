Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 14 June, 2020, 10:04 AM
latest
Home Sports

\'Centurion\' out

Raiji, world's oldest first-class cricketer, dies at 100

Published : Sunday, 14 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
BIPIN DANI

'Centurion' out
Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar and former Australia captain Steve Waugh visited Raiji at his Mumbai home on his 100th birthday on January 26. photo: Courtesy

Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar and former Australia captain Steve Waugh visited Raiji at his Mumbai home on his 100th birthday on January 26. photo: Courtesy

India's oldest living First Class cricket Vasant Raiji passed away in the wee hours on Saturday at his Walkeshwar residence.
Raiji, a right-handed batsman, played nine first-class matches between 1938 and 1950, scoring 277 runs at an average of 23.08. He was also a cricket historian.
"He passed away at 2:20 am in his sleep at his residence. It was a natural old age death", his gynecologist son-in-law Dr. Sudarshan Nanavati said.
He is survived by his wife Panna ben (95 years) two daughters-Brinda and Renuka (now in Australia).
"We were planning to perform his last rights at ChandanWadi electric crematorium but there was a long waiting queue there for the non-corona bodies and hence had decided to take him to Banganga Walkeshwar", he added.
Incidentally, Raiji's daughter and son in law had arrived from Ahmedabad last month and stayed back here.
On 26th January this year, many fans and well wishers including Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar and former Australia captain Steve Waugh had wished him.
Speaking exclusively over telephone from Australia on Saturday, Waugh said, "I am personally very saddened to hear of the passing of Vassant Raiji. I was privileged to spend some quality time with Mr. Raiji and his wife Panna and my good friend Sachin Tendulkar on my last visit to India where we shared cricketing stories before cutting a celebratory 100th birthday cake. He leaves an enduring legacy, a century of goodwill, memories and camaraderie that will always be remembered by the cricketing fraternity".
He, as a chartered accountant of Dr. H D Kanga Memorial Library used to regularly visit the Library for his official visit, when I too used to be in the Library to refer to some of the books in the Library.
"Once, during one of our meetings, I showed him my new book "VINOO MANKAD". in 1970 in the Library.  The late Mr. Raiji was deeply interested in the book and later purchased a copy for sending it to "The Cricket Quarterly" in England for a review on the book", Vaidya recalls.
"After a few months he sent me a copy of the Cricket Quarterly in which a review on my book was published".
"He did this for my friendship with him and also for the love for the cricketer Vinoo Mankad.  I did not request him to do so, but he did all this, on his own, as a friendly gesture", Vaidya added.










« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fifty years ago, Brazil taught the world to play, in colour
Premier League approves kneeling protests, 'Black Lives Matter' on shirts
Valencia and Getafe stumble in La Liga race for top four
Messi fit and ready for Barca return
Juve squeeze past Milan to reach cup final as football returns to Italy
Tokyo Olympics will be safe, governor says
Shahid Afridi tests positive for COVID-19
Pakistan's Misbah says no strings attached to England tour


Latest News
Health Services Secy’s wife dies of coronavirus
Global coronavirus death toll nears 430,000
Nasim's 1st janaza held; Body taken to Banani Graveyard
President, PM mourn death of State Minister Abdullah
COVID-19 caseload tops 850,000 in Brazil
China reports 57 new virus cases, highest daily count since April
Messi caps Barcelona win over Mallorca on La Liga return
State Minister for religious affairs Sheikh Abdullah passes away
Liberation War Affairs Minister and his wife admitted to CMH
Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury declared coronavirus free
Most Read News
Reduce high triglycerides
Former Health Minister Mohammad Nasim no more
Ex-MP Golam Reza catches corona
State Minister for religious affairs Sheikh Abdullah passes away
Man dies with corona symptoms in Gopalganj
Global COVID-19 death crosses 4.25 lakh
Saudi Arabia mulls cancelling Hajj for first time: Report
A Prayer for Salvation
The Wall
44 more deaths in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft