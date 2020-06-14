

BFF condoles Nasim's death

Mohammed Nasim breathed his last while undergoing treatment at Bangladesh Specialized Hospital in city's Shyamoli area at 11 am.

He left behind wife, three sons, a host of relatives and admirers to mourn his death.

On June 1 last, Nasim was admitted to the hospital. Later at night, he was found to coronavirus positive after testing sample.

Nasim who, acted as the organising committee's chairman og Bangabandhu Gold Cup held in 1999, was elected Member of Parliament for five times in 1986, 1996, 2001, 2014 and 2018.The veteran AL leader was sworn in as Minister for Health and Family Welfare on January 12 in 2014.

He was discharging duty as the chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Food Ministry till death.

Earlier, in the tenure of 1996's government, he had successfully served as the Minister for Home Affairs, Housing and Public Works as well as Posts and Telecommunications.

The BFF president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin, senior vice president, vice presidents, all executive members, BFF general secretary, BFF standing committee, BFF officials and employees, expressed their deep shock and conveyed their sympathy to the bereaved family members. -BSS

















