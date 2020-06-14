HONG KONG, June 13: Thousands of Hong Kongers sang a popular protest anthem and chanted slogans across the city on Friday as they marked the first anniversary of major clashes between police and pro-democracy demonstrators.

Riot police declared the gatherings unlawful assemblies and a breach of anti-coronavirus bans on public meetings of large groups, sending snatch squads to make multiple arrests throughout the evening.

The financial hub's protest movement kicked off on June 9 last year with a huge march against an unpopular bill that would have allowed extraditions to the Chinese mainland. -AFP