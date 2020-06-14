Video
Sunday, 14 June, 2020, 10:04 AM
Trump postpones rally

Published : Sunday, 14 June, 2020

WASHINGTON, June 13: Donald Trump has postponed a controversial rally scheduled for the same day as a holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the US, following fierce criticism, he announced on Friday.
The "Make America Great Again" rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma had been due to mark Trump's return to the campaign trail, but he said on Twitter the event had been postponed "out of respect" for the June 19 "Juneteenth" holiday.
Critics had slammed Trump's choice of Tulsa -- the site of one of the worst race riots in US history -- as anti-racism protests sweep the country following the death of George Floyd in police custody.
"This isn't just a wink to white supremacists-he's throwing them a welcome home party," Senator Kamala Harris tweeted after Trump first announced the rally.    -AFP


