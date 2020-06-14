Corona: Latest developments





More than 422,000 deaths

The pandemic has killed at least 422,851 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year, according to an AFP tally at 1900 GMT on Friday, based on official sources.

There have been 7,569,860 cases registered in 196 countries and territories.

The United States has the most deaths, with 114,065, followed by Britain with 41,481, Brazil with 40,919, Italy with 34,223 and France with 29,374 fatalities.

Easing restrictions

Norway says it will reopen its borders on Monday to its Nordic partners Denmark, Finland and Iceland, but not much of Sweden, which is still battling the outbreak.

Germany says it will end land border checks on Monday night.

Greece says it will reopen for foreign visitors the same day, although arrivals from Britain remain barred and passengers from Italy, Spain and the Netherlands must undergo tests on arrival. -AFP

















